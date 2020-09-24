GizzyBus fare increase - council

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 15:34

GizzyBus fares will have a small increase from next week, starting on September 28.

The new fares are:

- Adult cash $2.20

- Adult smartcard $2.06

- Child cash $1.60

- Child smartcard $1.54

The fare increases are to align with inflation costs.

The adult cash charge has only increased by 20 cents and the child cash fares are up by 10 cents. The cheapest fares are available using smartcards.

Cards can be bought for $6 from Paper Plus Gisborne or the Go Bus Gisborne office at 34 Banks Street.

GizzyBus services operate from Monday to Friday. The timetables can be viewed here