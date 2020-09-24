Southern District search warrants - NZ Police

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 15:35

Please attribute to Senior Sergeant Cynthia Fairley, Area Response Manager Eastern Southland

Southland Police executed four search warrants in the Gore and Mataura townships at 7am this morning.

Staff were supported by PST, CIB and Armed Offender Squads from Invercargill and Dunedin.

These pre-planned warrants were in relation to ongoing investigations into persons of interest to Police.

Police would like to reassure the Gore and Mataura townships that Police are proactive in the area and have increased patrolling.

Police are committed to investigating drug offending, and holding those responsible for supplying and dealing drugs to account.

Anyone with information about drug offending or other criminal activity is urged to contact Police on 105, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone affected by drug addiction is urged to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.