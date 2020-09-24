Hurunui District Council 2020 Community Awards

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 16:30

The Hurunui District Council would like to congratulate the recipients of this year’s Hurunui Community Awards, including those who received community service awards and those who received heritage and environmental funding.

The recipients were presented with their awards on Wednesday 23 September at a ceremony officiated by Mayor Marie Black in the Hawarden Hall.

The annual Community Service Awards are presented to members of the community in recognition of hard work and exceptional service. Nominations are sought on an annual basis, around mid-year, though were delayed this year due to COVID-19.

Mayor Black said it was a marvelous privilege to host the celebration and highlighted that 2020 has been a year of challenge, courage, commitment and cooperation.

"Volunteers distinguish and enrich our district," she said. "They are special and almost inevitability have not sought acknowledgment nor reward. It is through celebrations like these that we get a chance to recognize the efforts of many."

To those receiving awards, Mayor Black said "We firmly believe your hard work and exceptional service to our district is worthy of recognition."

Hurunui Heritage Fund:

- Andrew and Eryn Roxburgh, $1500

- For replacing the metal spouting on the Old Vicarage in Leithfield.

- Michael van de Wiel, $1500

- To assist with painting the roof of the Old Post Office in Hanmer.

- Scargill Hills 2020 Ltd, $1500

- To assist with the restoration of an old hut on the Scargill Hills property.

- Cheviot Historical Records Society, $500

- To assist with a new display system in the Cheviot Museum.

MainPower Hurunui Environment Fund:

- Tim and Rachel Lockwood, $3000

- For planting on a local biodiversity node, Maskells Road, Amberley. - Accepted by Sue McGaw as the Lockwood’s were unable to attend.

- Lockerbie Farms 2001 Ltd, $2900

- For planting on 47 hectares of Lockerbie Farm, Culverden, as part of the Waiau-Uwha Biodiversity Project.

- Port Robinson Reserve Advisory Group, $2000

- To assist with the eradication of Wilding Pines in the Port Robinson Reserve.

- Lottery Bush Conservation Group, $1100

- For the purchase and setting up of predator monitors in the Lottery Bush Scenic Reserve.

- Hurunui Community Committee, $1000

- For further development of the Village Green District Reserve in Princes Street, Waikari.

Hurunui Youth Awards:

- Youth Volunteer Award, Noah Wilson

- Volunteering for Youth Award, Michelle Cole

- The Mayor’s Outstanding Youth Leadership Award, Bradley White

Community Service Awards:

- Sue Harris, Amuri

- Trevor Stanly-Joblin, Amberley

- Debbie Anderson, Cheviot

- Alex Baxter, Glenmark

- Richard Tapper, Hanmer Springs

- Mel Ruck, Hurunui

- The Mayor’s Community Service Award, Winton and Jean Dalley

The photos on the following pages are available upon request (large file sizes). Additionally, a copy of the evening’s program is available for those that would like to read the dedications.