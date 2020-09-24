Strategic action plans chart the course for Maori and Pacific learner success - NZQA

|
The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) has today launched Te KÅkiritanga 2020-2023 and Takiala Pasifika 2020-2023 - its strategic action plans for MÄori and Pacific learner success.
"These two strategic action plans direct NZQA’s work towards achieving equity of educational outcomes for MÄori and Pacific students," says NZQA Board Member, Antony Royal.
"As advocates for MÄori aspirations, it is essential NZQA works with MÄori to understand the needs and future demands of iwi, hapÅ«, Äkonga and their whÄnau," Mr Royal says.
"The future of education and training cannot look like the past, because the future of work does not look like the past. MÄori and Pacific people need to be able to navigate a new world - one that’s global, digital and connected," says NZQA Board member Aiolupotea Lili Tuioti.
"New Zealand cannot succeed unless MÄori and Pacific learners are successful. That means listening to our communities, forming partnerships which are consistent with our values, and increasing the education system’s ability to engage with MÄori and Pacific learners in ways that are relevant to their lives," Aiolupotea Lili Tuioti says.
The overarching goals shared by Te KÅkiritanga 2020-2023 and Takiala Pasifika 2020-2023 are:
- Equitable Access and opportunities enable MÄori and Pacific learner success
- Qualifications enable MÄori and Pacific lifelong Learning and wellbeing.
"In preparing and delivering on these two strategic action plans, NZQA acknowledges the support of our external advisory groups, NgÄ KaitÅ«hono and the NZQA Taupulega," says NZQA Chief Executive, Dr Grant Klinkum
"With the vision of helping people ‘Qualify for the future world: Kia noho takatÅ« ki tÅ Ämua ao’, NZQA is perfectly placed to contribute to an equity goal for MÄori and Pacific learners. Today we are recommitting to seeing that goal realised across MÄori and Pacific communities." Dr Klinkum says.
