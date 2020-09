Strategic action plans chart the course for Maori and Pacific learner success - NZQA

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 16:31

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) has today launched Te Kōkiritanga 2020-2023 and Takiala Pasifika 2020-2023 - its strategic action plans for Māori and Pacific learner success.

"These two strategic action plans direct NZQA’s work towards achieving equity of educational outcomes for Māori and Pacific students," says NZQA Board Member, Antony Royal.

"As advocates for Māori aspirations, it is essential NZQA works with Māori to understand the needs and future demands of iwi, hapū, ākonga and their whānau," Mr Royal says.

"The future of education and training cannot look like the past, because the future of work does not look like the past. Māori and Pacific people need to be able to navigate a new world - one that’s global, digital and connected," says NZQA Board member Aiolupotea Lili Tuioti.

"New Zealand cannot succeed unless Māori and Pacific learners are successful. That means listening to our communities, forming partnerships which are consistent with our values, and increasing the education system’s ability to engage with Māori and Pacific learners in ways that are relevant to their lives," Aiolupotea Lili Tuioti says.

The overarching goals shared by Te Kōkiritanga 2020-2023 and Takiala Pasifika 2020-2023 are:

- Equitable Access and opportunities enable Māori and Pacific learner success

- Qualifications enable Māori and Pacific lifelong Learning and wellbeing.

"In preparing and delivering on these two strategic action plans, NZQA acknowledges the support of our external advisory groups, Ngā Kaitūhono and the NZQA Taupulega," says NZQA Chief Executive, Dr Grant Klinkum

"With the vision of helping people ‘Qualify for the future world: Kia noho takatÅ« ki tō āmua ao’, NZQA is perfectly placed to contribute to an equity goal for Māori and Pacific learners. Today we are recommitting to seeing that goal realised across Māori and Pacific communities." Dr Klinkum says.