Ticketholders urged to register with receivers to pursue refund - council

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 16:36

The collapse of Ticket Rocket has been a trying time for venues and patrons alike, says Oamaru Opera House Director Frances McElhinney. "The fallout from the collapse of Ticket Rocket has been a challenge to navigate, with delays due to a long wait for the company to confirm its position and be placed into receivership."

Ms McElhinney’s main message for patrons seeking ticketing refunds was that they would need to register as creditors with the receivers in the first instance. Ticketholders of cancelled shows had already been emailed directly by the Opera House.

Tickholders can register as a creditor by email Dashtr@bdo.co.nz with the following information:

Ticket Reference Number Name and Date of the Event Name of the Purchaser Method of Payment

Where the ticket was purchased - venue or online

Ms McElhinney said she sympathised immensely with Oamaru Opera House patrons caught up in the company’s collapse and hoped they would continue to support Oamaru’s historic venue. "This has come about through no fault of our own and post-Covid, now that we finally have the doors open, we’re super keen to see audiences in for October’s shows."