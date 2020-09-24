Heavy rain prompts call for motorists to take care - NZTA

Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 16:59

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists in South Waikato and North Taranaki to take care, as heavy rain continues to fall in the area.

Taranaki System Manager Ross I’Anson says motorists should expect the unexpected and drive with care.

"Avoid unnecessary travel, drive to the conditions and watch out for surface flooding, slips and fallen trees or branches.

"River levels are likely to peak later tonight and road closures are possible. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

"Check your intended route for hazards or disruptions before setting out, using the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz), and remain alert for unreported hazards."

Mr I’Anson asks motorists to be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road, and drive slowly through work sites.

"We want to see everyone get home safely. Stay safe and stay alert."