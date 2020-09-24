Thursday, 24 September, 2020 - 17:10

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) has today launched Te KÅkiritanga 2020-2023 and Takiala Pasifika 2020-2023 - its strategic action plans for MÄori and Pacific learner success.

"These two strategic action plans direct NZQA’s work towards achieving equity of educational outcomes for MÄori and Pacific students," says NZQA Board Member, Antony Royal.

"As advocates for MÄori aspirations, it is essential NZQA works with MÄori to understand the needs and future demands of iwi, hapÅ«, Äkonga and their whÄnau," Mr Royal says.

"The future of education and training cannot look like the past, because the future of work does not look like the past. MÄori and Pacific people need to be able to navigate a new world - one that’s global, digital and connected," says NZQA Board member Aiolupotea Lili Tuioti.

"New Zealand cannot succeed unless MÄori and Pacific learners are successful. That means listening to our communities, forming partnerships which are consistent with our values, and increasing the education system’s ability to engage with MÄori and Pacific learners in ways that are relevant to their lives," Aiolupotea Lili Tuioti says.

The overarching goals shared by Te KÅkiritanga 2020-2023 and Takiala Pasifika 2020-2023 are:

"In preparing and delivering on these two strategic action plans, NZQA acknowledges the support of our external advisory groups, NgÄ KaitÅ«hono and the NZQA Taupulega," says NZQA Chief Executive, Dr Grant Klinkum.

"With the vision of helping people ‘Qualify for the future world: Kia noho takatÅ« ki tÅ Ämua ao’, NZQA is perfectly placed to contribute to an equity goal for MÄori and Pacific learners. Today we are recommitting to seeing that goal realised across MÄori and Pacific communities." Dr Klinkum says.