Pukeiti launches Tamariki Ara Hikoi - Council

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 10:59

Pukeiti has expanded its popular Kids Treehouse Trail activity into te reo MÄori, just in time for the school holidays.

The arrival of two new activity satchels in te reo MÄori aims to encourage non-MÄori speaking families to engage with the language by learning names of native creatures and plants in te reo, and supporting those expert speakers with accessible options.

"We are really looking forward to whÄnau and kura coming to Pukeiti to learn about the rainforest using te reo," says Greg Rine, Taranaki Regional Council Regional Gardens Manager.

"We see this as a way to help support the revitalisation of te reo MÄori in our community, by encouraging families to engage with the language."

The Kids Treehouse Trail launched in 2017 and has become a popular activity for families to complete together on their visit. It offers a full sensory experience, as children follow the secret trail between treehouses and discover the creatures that inhabit Pukeiti.

While Covid-19 restrictions delayed the launch planned for Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Week), Mr Rine says the school holidays are the perfect time for families to visit and try out the new satchels.

"The Regional Gardens are here for the community, and it’s really important to us that we are continuing to implement new initiatives that support all of our community members and create a positive environment for learning."

The Treehouse Trail takes approximately 40 minutes to complete and is free. There are two te reo satchels and five English satchels available for collection from the Rainforest Centre, next to the new Rainforest Eatery.

Pukeiti is open all day, every day

Rainforest Eatery is open 10am - 4pm, 7 days per week from Nov - Feb