Work to start on Queen St East upgrades in Hastings

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 11:18

The next stage of the Hastings Alive! Streetscape upgrade is set to start at the end of this month, with Queen St East the next area to undergo a makeover.

It’s part of the ongoing improvements to enhance the city’s streets and open spaces, making them more inviting, vibrant and user-friendly.

Between Karamu Rd and Warren St, work will begin to provide new footpaths, feature lighting, paved crossing points and rata trees, to match the palette of the recently upgraded Karamu Road. The upgrade will also include angle parking on the southern side, to recognise the anticipated increased parking demand in this block with the Tribune redevelopment.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said work done to date had already had a huge impact on the look and feel of the inner city and that it was exciting to move onto this next phase.

"With the Eastside of Hastings getting busier with all the wonderful hospitality outlets, this further enhancement will make it even more attractive for people to enjoy what’s on offer.

"It is great to support the significant investment in this area by our business community by enhancing and beautifying these spaces."

In preparation for the road works, contractors are on site today (Friday, September 25) removing the ten Melia trees in this block.

Council public spaces planning manager Rachel Stuart said the removal of the Melia trees was part of a council resolution from December 2015 for the staged removal of all 210 Melia trees in the city centre over a four year period. "This is in response to our community telling us about the adverse effects of these trees, dropping a lot debris, damaging the footpaths and causing tripping hazards."

The full upgrade is planned to be completed at the end of November this year, and while there will be some disruption, vehicles will still be able to use the road, apart from a short time when the whole street is being re-sealed, and pedestrian access to all businesses will be maintained at all times.