Next round of Coastal Plan community conversations soon - council

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 15:59

The Dunedin City Council is entering a second round of community conversations on the Whakakerau - RakiÄtea Rautaki Tai (St Clair-St Kilda Coastal Plan).

From early October to the end of November, people will be able to provide feedback at a series of workshops and online. The DCC is also partnering with local artists to host two printmaking sessions where people can express their vision for the coast.

DCC Coastal Specialist, Tom Simons-Smith, says the second round of conversations will involve working closely with the community and stakeholders to prioritise the values received from the first round of engagement.

"We will be introducing a new survey tool where values for the coast, will be paired against one another and people can choose their preferences. At the end of the survey, it will suggest management approaches based on the individual’s responses. Separate surveys will be available for three sections of the coast (St Clair, Middle Beach, St Kilda), so people can provide feedback on the area or areas they care about most.

This feedback will help the DCC Coastal Plan team and experts develop a set of management options for achieving the community’s vision for the coast. In early 2021, the community will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the proposed management options through consultation on a draft St Clair - St Kilda Coastal Plan.

The first round of feedback on what matters most to people showed they valued a wide range of uses and activities along the coast. The main themes that emerged were:

Safety and accessibility - a beach that is welcoming to all.

Recreation - spaces where people can walk, surf, swim and use the parks.

Environment - a scenic coastline with greenery and wildlife.

Connectivity - a linked up coast that people can travel along.

Lifestyle - spaces to enjoy with friends and family.

For more information about the Coastal Plan, including details about upcoming workshops and printmaking sessions please visit www.dunedin.govt.nz/coastandcommunity.