Severe wind warnings for Canterbury so don't light fires - FENZ

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 16:50

With severe winds forecast for Canterbury over Sunday and Monday, Fire and Emergency is urging people to take every precaution to stop fires starting or spreading.

"Hold off lighting fires until the severe winds have passed through," says Don Geddes, Mid-South Canterbury Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer.

"It’s more likely that in these winds, a fire can spread and get out of control. In strong winds aircraft can’t fly which means we can’t use them to put out fires if needed - as happened at fires in the region last week."

"The strong winds forecast for the weekend can cause fires that appeared extinguished to rekindle and flare up again," Don Geddes says.

"If you’ve lit a fire recently, check and make sure that it is completely out. Dig down into the fire sites, rake them out and pour water on them."

"Leave the high-risk activities that could cause sparks until the winds have settled - it’s not worth the risk."

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire weather and find out more information about how you can reduce the risk of fire.