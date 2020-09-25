Insurance Council issues advice for significant weather event starting Sunday

Friday, 25 September, 2020 - 21:16

The Insurance Council of New Zealand warns people to check their property now for the wild weather hitting New Zealand starting on Sunday.

"There are some simple things you can do that don’t cost anything that will help make sure you and your property stay safe" says Insurance Council Chief Executive Tim Grafton.

MetService advises that Wellington may have its windiest day of the year while many parts of the country will experience heavy rain, severe gale winds and in the far south, heavy snow is possible.

"High winds cause trees to come down on roads, fences, cars and houses which creates havoc. We also have underground infrastructure in many towns and cities unable to cope with the weather we are facing this century, which causes widespread flooding and damage" he said.

"Farmers should secure irrigators and machinery as well as light structures and move property and stock to higher ground" he said.

Preparation tips:

- secure large items such as umbrellas and outdoor furniture, turn trampolines upside down, and pack away smaller items that may become airborne

- move your car out of flood danger, and avoid driving if you can

- move valuables and electrical items to higher ground

- check gutters and drains are clear of debris

- stock your emergency kit, be prepared for power outages

- check on neighbours and friends

If you suffer damage, contact your insurance provider.