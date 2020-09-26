$1 million funding for Community Hall upgrades - Westland District Council

Saturday, 26 September, 2020 - 06:00

Communities in the Westland District will receive a windfall of funding following the announcement by Shane Jones, Minister for Regional Economic Development, of $1 million for the renovation of community halls and war memorials.

"This is excellent news for our communities," says Mayor Bruce Smith, "This funding isn’t just for the larger centre of Hokitika, smaller towns and communities such as Okuru and Bruce Bay are going to benefit. The funding is targeted at supporting community groups and local trades and is expected to create short term employment opportunities across Westland."

Funding received will be used for maintenance and cleaning, as well as much needed repairs over 11 different projects. Work is expected to start in early October 2020. The funding also provides for a project manager to be appointed, allowing Council staff to focus on business as usual.

A full list of projects will be available here: https://www.growregions.govt.nz/about-us/funded-project-announcements/