NZ Police acknowledges death of Sergeant Matiu Ratana

Saturday, 26 September, 2020 - 10:05

Statement from Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:

New Zealand Police today acknowledges the death of serving Metropolitan Police officer, and former New Zealand Police officer, Sergeant Matiu Ratana, known as Matt.

Sergeant Ratana was already an experienced officer in the UK when he joined New Zealand Police as part of the first British High Commission Wing, Wing 212, in 2003.

He served in Auckland City and Counties Manukau until 2008, before returning to the UK.

As my counterpart Commissioner Cressida Dick of the Metropolitan Police has expressed this morning, policing is a family.

While Sergeant Ratana spent most of his career in the UK, anyone who serves here will always be a part of our New Zealand Police whānau.

We send our condolences to his friends and family here and abroad, and his colleagues in the Metropolitan Police and across the UK who will be deeply feeling this loss today.