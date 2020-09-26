Powerball and Strike roll over

Saturday, 26 September, 2020 - 21:36

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $10 million up for grabs on Wednesday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million. Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $1 million on Wednesday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

With 100% of Lotto NZ profits supporting over 3,000 good causes each year, Lotto NZ funding is making a difference by nurturing Tuvaluan culture through Pacific Dance. Every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis share their unique culture and language here in Aotearoa.

At Alert Levels 1 and 2, Lotto NZ counters across the country can remain open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.