Unexplained death in Manurewa

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman in Manurewa this morning.
Police were alerted to a woman who had been assaulted at a Smedley Street address at around 3:20am.
Sadly, she died at the scene.
A man was arrested a short time later and is speaking with Police.
Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.
A scene examination is underway and a scene guard is in place.
