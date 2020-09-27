Appeal for information after Masterton crash

Sunday, 27 September, 2020 - 13:10

About 7:10am Police received a report of a car crashing into the Waipoua River off Chapel Street in Masterton.

On arrival emergency services located the car partially submerged and it appeared there was no one in the vehicle.

A Life Flight helicopter conducted a search and did not locate anything to suggest a person was in the water.

The vehicle has now been submerged and swept downstream.

The conditions are too dangerous to pull the vehicle from the river or deploy Police’s Dive Squad.

Police are concerned that someone may have gotten out of the vehicle and gotten into trouble in the water.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have any other relevant information, is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote event number P043828970.