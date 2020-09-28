'Hundreds of greyhounds walk for a cause'

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 00:02

On October 4th, hundreds of greyhounds and their owners will be walking across New Zealand as part of the Great New Zealand Greyhound Walk (GNZW).

These unique retired racers will be out to raise awareness of the greyhound breed and to promote greyhound adoption. The walk is part of an annual celebration of one of the most historic and recognizable breeds of dog, famed for their incredible athleticism and noble stature but loved by many for their gentle nature, calm temperament, and legendary laziness.

Usually the New Zealand greyhounds would be parading through streets, parks and waterfronts as the Kiwi contingent of a huge international event, the annual Great Global Greyhound Walk, which in 2019 saw approximately 8800 greyhounds participating at 275 locations around the world. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic though, the global event was first postponed and then cancelled altogether.

However, thanks to New Zealand’s uniquely strong pandemic response, New Zealand organizers Greyhounds as Pets (GAP) decided to reshape the walk as a Kiwi event and carry on.

"It was a real shame when the global walk was shut down," says Greyhounds as Pets spokesperson Daniel Bohan. "Last year we had over 500 greyhounds out there in New Zealand putting on a spectacle to help raise awareness for greyhound adoption."

"We are in a unique position in New Zealand though. Our country’s COVID response was strong and effective and as a result, we are now actually able to hold events like this, when most of the world cannot," Bohan explains. "So we decided it was going to up to New Zealand greyhounds to carry the torch for the rest of the world on this one."

Greyhounds as Pets (GAP) will be coordinating 14 walks in New Zealand. In 2019, New Zealand tallied 514 participating hounds with Auckland ranking as the 8th largest walk in the world.

Many of the participating greyhounds will be dressed in outfits and costumes in tune with an annual theme. The theme for 2020 will be a nod to Kiwi public health with hounds and humans alike sporting personally decorated face masks, or special event masks from GAP.

"Level 1 or Level 2, it doesn’t matter. The colourful masks are our way of showing gratitude that New Zealand is able to hold this event and hopefully get some people thinking about these special dogs," Bohan adds.

"That’s what it’s all about, letting people see and meet the dogs. Greyhounds are like unicorns - there’s just something magical about them. Meet one and chances are it will put a spell on you."

Starting out in the UK ten years ago, the walk went global in 2014 with walks spread as far afield as North America, Europe and Australasia.

New Zealand has become a world leader in the Great Global Greyhound Walk movement with some of the largest walks, global winners for best individual greyhounds and best event and significant media coverage.

GAP is nationwide charitable trust that helps find homes for greyhounds after their time in racing, adopting out hundreds of hounds each year. They also support greyhound owners after adoption and coordinate a greyhound community with events such as The Great New Zealand Greyhound Walk.