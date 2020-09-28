Snow update as coldest air starts to arrive - WeatherWatch

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 07:32

Snow flurries are forecast to sea level in Southland, Otago and Fiordland for a time over the next 48 hours.

For those asking about totals at sea level, it's harder to work out with precision - this is due to the fact it will have some rain in the mix and surrounded by the sea which is mild in comparison and may help melt snow lower down. The biggest totals will be inland and above 100m.

Snow will also impact the central North Island and Desert Road (State Highway One).

