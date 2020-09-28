Funding welcomed to renovate Grey District Community Halls and War Memorials

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 08:26

The Grey District Council has been successful in securing funding to enable the renovations and upgrading of War Memorials, Community Halls and Community Facilities within the Grey District.

An application to the Provincial Growth Fund for $1,039,627 has paved a way forward for these activities with the dual aim of job creation for local business and contractors, as well as assisting with upgrades for some of the district’s community facilities.

We have been able to include 16 projects across the Grey District, which includes improvements to the following Grey District facilities: The Greymouth Regent Theatre, The Cobden Breakwater Kahuna Boardriders Clubroom, Nelson Creek Community Hall, Ahaura Memorial Hall, Totara Flat Hall, Moonlight Hall, Rotomanu Hall, Blackball Workingmens Club Community Hall, Moana Community Hall, Barrytown Settlers Hall, The Greymouth Cenotaph, Dixon Park Memorial Gates, Blackball Community Centre, Dobson Hall, Kaiata Community Hall and Camerons Community Hall.

Grey District Council Mayor Tania Gibson is thrilled to be able to assist and work with these community run facilities throughout the district. The comments from the hard-working people in our communities who look after the halls have been positive and they are grateful for the opportunity to upgrade their facilities in partnership with the Council. Mayor Gibson said "We are so grateful that we can help these small community groups and clubs to upgrade their facilities. It is always hard work to fundraise and complete these projects, especially after COVID, so to be able to give them a helping hand with funding and coordination is great news. We value our small communities and there are some amazing people who have worked hard for many years to get these facilities to where they are today. These facilities also hold historic value in telling and preserving the stories of our district and its past."

Council has begun working with the community organisations to get these projects up and going as soon as possible. We are excited to be partnering directly with the hard-working volunteers, who spend many hours looking after these community spaces for their communities.

For more detailed information on the projects, you can go to the Grow Regions website at the following link - https://www.growregions.govt.nz/about-us/funded-project-announcements/. We will also keep the Grey District Council website and Facebook page updated to show progress on the projects.

Website: www.greydc.govt.nz/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GreyDC