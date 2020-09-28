Ruapehu climbing victim confirmed as club member - NZAC

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 10:58

The New Zealand Alpine Club sadly confirms that the climber fatally injured on Mt Ruapehu on Saturday 26 September was a Club member taking part in a Club trip. The Club and its members are very shaken by the event and wish to offer our love and support to all who were involved on Saturday.

The investigation into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing, but our understanding matches that which has already been reported in the media. The group were well prepared and equipped for a great day out in the mountains, when above the Tukino ski field one member of the party has sustained an uncontrolled slide. The group had good communications and were able to contact SAR immediately, but unfortunately a helicopter was unable to reach the area. The injured member and the rest of the group were assisted from the mountain by the SAR team. Unfortunately, the injured member was pronounced deceased at the lodge.

We thank the Ruapehu Alpine Rescue team, SAR, Police and the general public for their efforts in getting the party safely off the mountain.

Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased, and also those involved in the trip and the rescue. It is a difficult time for them and the climbing community in general, and we would appreciate if they could be given some space to deal with this traumatic event.