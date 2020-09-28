Summer resealing programme begins on SH25

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 12:15

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the State Highway 25 summer chipseal resurfacing programme begins this week.

The resurfacing crew will start on SH25 west of Thames and work their way clockwise around the Coromandel Peninsula over the coming months.

Stop/Go traffic management with a temporary speed limit of 30kph will be in place at each worksite, to protect road users, their vehicles and our road workers. Once the new chipseal has been laid, a temporary speed limit of 50kph will apply until the new surface has settled and the lines have been repainted.

Temporary message boards will alert drivers of upcoming worksites.

Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience while we carry out this work.