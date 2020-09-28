Proposal for a container refund scheme release - NZ Association of Metal Recyclers

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 12:47

The NZ Association of Metal Recyclers (AMR) has today released its version of a how a container refund scheme should look to maximise recycling of aluminium beverage cans.

"A working group funded by the Government’s Waste Minimisation Fund has produced hundreds of pages of reports but has not included our industry in this project to deliver a "high level design" for a refund scheme. Despite our efforts to intervene, including a meeting with the working party convenors from the Auckland and Marlborough District Councils, we’ve been told that we should wait until Ministry officials take the design and use it as the basis for public consultation later this year."

"Our concern is that the Ministry doesn’t have expertise in metal recycling or commodity trading. Most of us know that once a proposal goes out for public submissions, the chances of making substantive changes in design are almost nil."

The scheme endorsed by AMR ensures that metal recycling yards in communities big and small across New Zealand are used as collection points. Consumers will receive their deposit on top of what the recycler would normally pay for the material.

"Our industry will use the deposit money to add value to the aluminium cans, driving recovery of the materials because people will have a monetary incentive to use these collection points over more traditional collection points where they only get back their deposits."

Since cans, classified as Used Beverage Containers, are an export commodity, the exporter of the cans would be reimbursed by the scheme’s managing agency.

AMR says that this scheme for aluminium cans will help raise the profile of metals as a recyclable material. Metals are infinitely recyclable and recognised as a resource on international commodity markets.

"Metals are not waste. New Zealand faces unprecedented economic challenges thanks to Covid-19; we encourage Government officials to be more creative in leveraging the power of exports to benefit the global circular economy."