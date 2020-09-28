Severe September chill across New Zealand - MetService

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 14:06

The severe weather continues, with MetService forecasting an unseasonably cold start to the week as several cold fronts, followed by an influx of frigid air, continue to bring snow to many parts of the country.

Cold air pulled in from the Antarctic makes its way up New Zealand today (Monday) and Tuesday, with sustained snowfalls for the lower South Island, and many Severe Weather Watches and Warnings in place.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane elaborates: "Heavy Snow is likely today in the far south and remains a possibility into tomorrow for the lower South Island".

Snowfalls spread up the rest of the island in southwesterlies throughout today, affecting high-level roads and major mountain passes, so it’s important to keep this in mind for those travelling for the start of the school holidays. Those planning ski trips, however, will be smiling all the way at this fresh dump of snow.

This icy blast of Antarctic air leads to a fall in temperatures across the country over the coming days.

"By Tuesday, daytime temperatures in the far south just crack the mid-single digits. Gore and Invercargill see their lowest maximum temperatures since July at 3°C and 4°C respectively," Makgabutlane detailed.

The rest of the country also feels this September chill. "South Island temperatures struggle to rise above 12°C on Tuesday, and Wednesday daytime temperatures just touch 10°C in Wellington," Makgabutlane said. Temperatures further north are also looking to be particularly cold for this time of year, with Gisborne and Napier only going up to 14°C.

Marine areas are not spared, as large southerly swells build today and hold across the South Island tomorrow.

Mid-week ushers in a break in the weather as a ridge of high pressure sets itself up over the country. Although things remain on the nippy side, sunny skies and longer days make the outdoors an inviting prospect on Wednesday and Thursday.

Understanding our Severe Weather Watches and Warnings

Outlooks are about looking ahead: To provide advanced information on possible future Watches and/or Warnings

Issued routinely once or twice a day

Recommendation: Plan

Watches are about being alert: When severe weather is possible, but not sufficiently imminent or certain for a warning to be issued

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather.

During a Watch: Stay alert

Orange Warnings are about taking action: When severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Typically issued 1 - 3 days in advance of potential severe weather

In the event of an Orange Warning: Take action

Red Warnings are about taking immediate action: When extremely severe weather is imminent or is occurring

Issued when an event is expected to be among the worst that we get - it will have significant impact and it is possible that a lot of people will be affected

In the event of a Red Warning: Act now!