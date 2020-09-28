Blossom Festival about to hit city streets - Hastings Council

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 14:13

The countdown is on for this year’s Blossom Festival and Parade, which as always promises a fun-filled day out in Hastings for all the whÄnau.

On October 3, the main streets of inner city Hastings will come alive with "Flower Power - New Growth", this year’s festival theme that’s already making its presence felt in the main street.

Over the last week the sheep near the clock tower and fountain have had a yarn-bomb makeover for the occasion, thanks to the combined efforts of members of Keirunga Creative Fibre@Keirunga, Pakowhai Spinners, Napier weavers and Waipukurau Arts and Crafts Inc.

This week also saw many shop windows come alive with artworks created by Dali Susanto - again centred around the Flower Power theme.

There’s more than meets the eye to these artworks! Hidden amongst the drawings are ten petals, which make up a flower - find all ten petals and let Arts Inc. Heretaunga know where they are to go in the draw for three prizes - $500, $300 and $200 to be spent in a Hastings CBD store of your choice

Forms to enter the competition can either be collected from the Hastings Community Arts Centre, the Hastings i-Site, or downloaded from the Arts Inc. Heretaunga website or facebook page.

The forms need to be dropped off to the I-Site by 4pm, October 2, and the draw will be made at the prizegiving for the Hastings Blossom Parade at 12.45pm at Civic Square. Winners need to be present.

Arts Inc. Heretaunga Festival director Lyn Mackie said people were now preparing the final touches to their floats and performances for the parade, bringing people of all ages and cultures together in a colourful, creative, vibrant display.

"It’s been an uncertain time waiting to find out whether we would be in COVID-19 alert level 1 and able to hold the parade, and we are delighted that it can go ahead.

"Come and help us celebrate spring, enjoy live entertainment from 10am, and enjoy another spectacular parade as residents have been doing since these festivities began with the first parade in 1950."

Timetable

10am: Live entertainment - Albert Square and various locations on parade route 11am: Blossom Parade commences on the corner of Lyndon Rd and Warren St (see map for more information)

12.45pm (approx.): Prizegiving at Civic Square (outside the Hastings City Art Gallery)

Seating for the elderly and disabled

There will be a limited allocation of seating for the elderly and disabled on the corner of Queen St and Market St North (opposite Kiwibank).

Bookings are essential. Please phone Lyn on 878 9447 to reserve a seat.

Road closures and parking restrictions

Please note there will be road closures and traffic detours from 6am to 2.30pm on Saturday, October 3. Parking will not be available in the central city, but parking will be free in streets surrounding the parade route.

The Eastbourne St bus stop will be closed and the alternate bus stop is in Russell St N opposite the K Mart car park.