New sheds for Inglewood Golf Club - NZCT

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 14:23

New Zealand Community Trust is pleased to announce a grant of $40,000 to Inglewood Golf Club towards the construction of new workshop sheds, including erection, flooring and electrical installation.

The present workshop is used for storage and is not of a sufficient standard to allow the club to do all of the required maintenance on site. Instead, most maintenance is performed off site by third-party contractors. The club estimates that the improved facility will save as much as $10,000 per year by expanding the existing machinery storage facilities and upgrading the workshop facilities so that most maintenance of the club's machinery will be able to be performed on site.

Former Club Captain and current Committee Member John Christini said, "The benefit afforded by the generous grant by the NZCT for the upgrade of our sheds to provide more storage and a workshop facility will allow the club to make significant yearly savings by being able to perform most of our machinery maintenance and repairs in-house. This gives us ongoing cost savings, making the club less expensive to run and we are able to pass this benefit directly on to our community by keeping subscriptions, green fees and club house hire rates low."

Fifteen minutes South of New Plymouth, the club is an easy walking course with tree-lined fairways and beautiful mountain views, but maintaining both the course and the club house does not come cheap. The club tries to keep subscriptions to the minimum and make the best use of funds collected via subscriptions, grants, and other fundraising activities. It has also been searching for creative and cost-effective ways of using its resources to ensure its long-term survival and keep financial barriers to entry low, allowing more members of the community to participate.