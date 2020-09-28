Tennis lights up Havelock North - NZCT

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 14:34

New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) is pleased to announce a grant of $25,000 to Havelock North Tennis Club towards the supply and installation of flood lighting on four tennis courts.

Committee member, Bettina Driscoll, commented, "To install flood lights on four tennis courts will meet the demands of our increased membership and enable increased opportunities for youth coaching initiatives. Having the additional flood lighting not only means that we can now provide tennis for the community all year round, but also for extended night-time hours."

2019 was one of the best years ever in the history of the club, with membership growing by 128%. It is the biggest tennis club in Hawke's Bay, with over 450 members, and is the fastest-growing club in New Zealand. Their membership is diverse and well represented by both older and younger players and their goal is to impact the local community, as research suggests substantial improvements in mental, physical, social and emotional health from consistent physical activity.

With their growth in membership, however, the club faced a number of challenges with their facilities, identifying poor lighting as a priority. As Driscoll underlined, "This was really impacting our ability to successfully run our busy tennis programmes. Installing more lights on more courts will have a huge impact on our club and enable more members in our community to play tennis and to play all year round."

The club hosts a number of social and competitive events, club championships, and other tournaments throughout the year. It also offers an exciting holiday programme for juniors who are keen to improve their tennis over the school holidays. Membership offers members and families a special experience, including year-round tennis opportunities, fine facilities, and professional staff, all delivered in a welcoming club environment.

Facilities available include nine courts (eight synthetic and one plexipave), gate code access to club rooms and facilities at all times for members, as well as on-site coaching available for both juniors and seniors. The club was very fortunate to recruit Dan Willman, ran one of the most successful USTA Junior Tennis Academies in the US for many years, as senior coach.