Hamilton Police disappointed after weekend alcohol-related disorder

Monday, 28 September, 2020 - 19:55

Hamilton Police are disappointed after widespread alcohol-related disorder incidents in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

There were large numbers of people out and about and Police attended several incidents, including fighting and assaults, from around 1am yesterday.

A number of people were taken to hospital for treatment, and we are very lucky that no one was seriously injured.

Our city centre is a vibrant, fun place to be, and we want you to have a good time when you go out - but we're urging you to take care of yourself and your mates.

There is no surer way of ruining a good night out than a trip to ED or a visit to the Police station, so make sure your plans include some simple ways to keep safe.

An easy guide for a safe night out:

- Have a plan to get home safely - whether that's a sober driver or money for a taxi.

- Stick with your group and stay connected with your friends.

- Leave your alcohol at home - there's a liquor ban in place across the city and that includes consuming alcohol inside your vehicle.

- Manage your alcohol consumption by drinking water between alcoholic drinks - managing your intake will help you manage your emotions.

- Finished at the bar for the night? It's probably time to go home - don't hang around the city after leaving the bar or nightclub.