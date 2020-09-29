Gales updates as strong winds surge over NZ - WeatherWatch

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 07:02

Gales are surging across a number of regions with isolated power cuts and trees expected to be down this morning.

The strong winds affect regions in both islands. You can find the wind warnings from MetService here, in our new warnings page at WeatherWatch: www.weatherwatch.co.nz/maps-radars/warnings/metservice

Winds may extend into areas without warnings as the storm sends surges of gales up the nation, some gusts made worse/more squally by certain wintry downpours.

Gales will peak this morning and then should start to ease a little later today and certainly into tonight.

Winds may be damaging in Auckland for a time and also around Otago and Southland but for southerners you have the added impact of blizzard conditions and sub zero wind chill.

