Draft Ninety Mile Beach plan; don't miss chance to have your say - council

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 11:58

Time’s running out for people to provide feedback on a long-awaited draft of a formal management plan for Te Oneroa-a-TÅhe/Ninety Mile Beach.

The draft Te Rautaki o Te Oneroa-a-TÅhe (Te Oneroa-a-TÅhe Beach Management Plan) represents a great deal of work - including substantial previous public input - over the past 18 months and is available at www.teoneroa-a-tohe.nz

It covers a broad range of activities - including cultural and spiritual, resource management and economic considerations and is designed to reflect public concerns/feedback already expressed to the Te Oneroa-a-TÅhe Board, including the care and safety of all users and visitors to the beach, acknowledging tangata whenua and protecting the environment.

It also includes proposed speed limits of 30km/h within 200-metres of any beach accessway or any activity (for example boat launching, people fishing etc) on the beach. A 60km/h limit is proposed for the remainder of the beach.

The latest feedback runs until runs until Friday 09 October and can be done online, posted or dropped off in person at the KaitÄia offices of Northland Regional Council or Far North District Council, or any main office of NgÄiTakoto, Te Rarawa, Te AupÅuri or NgÄti Kuri.

An associated calendar of events is being advertised on www.teoneroa-a-tohe.nz and in local newspaper or people can email info@teoneroa-a-tohe.nz for details