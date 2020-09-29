Region's rivers full but no activation of floodgates required - Horizons Council

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 12:58

Horizons Regional Council has been monitoring and modelling rainfall and river levels throughout the recent weather event.

Horizons river management group manager Ramon Strong says that while we have received a lot rainfall and our catchments have seen river levels rise, no Moutoa floodgate opening has been required.

"The ManawatÅ« River peaked at 2.86 metres at the Teachers’ College site in Palmerston North around 10.30am this morning," says Mr Strong.

"This environmental data site would need to see at least another two metres before we would consider opening the Moutoa floodgates, located south of Opiki.

"The forecasting and our modelling shows that there will be no more heavy rainfall and rivers will drop over the next few days.

"While we have experienced some pretty noticeable weather, our region has done ok in comparison to other parts of the country. That doesn’t mean to say the weather forecast won’t change.

"Our duty officers monitor the weather and river systems 24/7, so we are always prepared to take action if necessary."

Up-to-date information on river heights and rainfall is available via Horizons 24 hour toll-free Waterline 0508 4 FLOOD or via our website www.horizons.govt.nz.