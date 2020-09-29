Schools welcome support for mental health issues - NZ Principals Federation

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 13:19

With mental health issues on the rise, the President of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF), Perry Rush, has given full support to today’s announcement to roll out the successful Canterbury based Mana Ake programme across all primary and intermediate schools.

"Labour’s announcement today, to roll out mental health and wellbeing support services to every primary and intermediate-aged school child in New Zealand is the best news," said Rush.

"We have been asking for more support for our young people with mental health issues for a long time, and couldn’t be more pleased with this announcement," he said.

"Our Canterbury colleagues have found the Mana Ake programme especially effective in dealing with trauma and anxiety that students have experienced through the earthquakes and the terror attack. Basing mental health services for all students on Mana Ake makes a lot of sense," he said.

"We want students suffering mental health issues to get professional support now, so they can learn strategies and skills and build resilience to cope successfully throughout their lives," he said.

Rush also welcomed targeted mobile dental units for school age young people.

"As equity gaps have widened, the cost of dental care is out of range for many families and targeted mobile dental care to the schools is an excellent way to try and close that gap," he said.