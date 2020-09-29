New loos, tables and plants: Haumoana ready for summer - Hastings Council

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 13:28

Just in time for summer flash new loos have been opened in Haumoana Domain, ensuring the public has clean, attractive facilities.

Projects in the 10-year Cape Coast reserve Management Plan have already seen new internal roads built through Haumoana Domain (a permitted self-contained camping zone), new picnic tables and seats installed, and 2500 native plants planted.

Haumoana resident and Hastings district councillor Ann Redstone said the improvements on the domain were perfectly timed.

"We always have lots of visitors to our little piece of paradise out here on Cape Coast, both from within Hawke’s Bay and further afield, so to have it looking so beautiful is wonderful."

The new toilets are a modern design that Hastings District Council has been using since 2015. As well as being easy to access and clean, the outside ‘skin’ lends itself to design tweaks that mean each new toilet can reflect the landscape it is in.

The facilities in Cornwall Park have a motif reflecting the park’s noted oak trees, the colours of the toilets in the Te Mata Park information area reflect the earthy tones of that park, and the beachside facilities at Te Awanga (which took out a national Best Loo title in 2015) are designed to frame awesome views of Cape Kidnappers.

"They may just be toilets but making them architecturally attractive means we can be proud of what have, in the past, been seen as simply functional buildings which didn’t add any visual appeal to our parks and reserves," said Ms Redstone.

The 10-year Cape Coast Reserves Management Plan was adopted by council in 2018. It covers 10 reserves along Clifton, Te Awanga and Haumoana, of which the 35-hectare Haumoana Domain is the largest. Actions in the plan are designed to address erosion, access and parking, and improve native biodiversity, ecology and recreation opportunities.

Helping achieve those aims are passionate volunteers, including the Haumoana Kaitiaki Ecology Group, which is helping plant reserve areas, and the Cape Coast Art and Heritage Trail Trust, which creates art pieces and information noticeboards along the Cape Coast section of the regional cycle path.

"Working together with the community is immensely satisfying for all of us. It means our residents are close to the decision-making and implementation, and it means we can achieve results more quickly than we would have without them," said Ms Redstone.