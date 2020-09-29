2020 Citizens' Awards celebrate Waitaki's great and good - council

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 15:30

The award recipients for 2020 are:

Liz Komen, tireless volunteer for the Omarama fire brigade an experienced nurse in a remote area where such skills are invaluable.

Stewart Johnston - mason, radio stalwart and Palmerston community icon.

Bevan Koppert - Weston Pirates Rugby Club founder, coach, and fire service legend.

Walburga ‘Wally’ Macaulay - a lady with a strong lifelong commitment to volunteering in the community.

Barney McCone - Kurow Rugby Club’s number one supporter and an enormous contributor to the ongoing success of Whalan Lodge Rest Home.

Amy Winchester - Waitaki archive her transcribing of local records has helped many families to research their genealogy

Wlliam McIntosh and Lesley McIntosh - volunteers who immersed themselves in their community and absolute gems.

Ngaire Joyce - a pillar of the larger community of Palmerston and Dunback.

Helen Laney - a researcher who has aided many families searching for records of a relative’s burial and locating serving relatives of fallen service members memorialised by oaks.

The marvellous Alps to Ocean Ultra trio of Michael Sandri, Linton Clarke and John Crombie - whose efforts in taking an idea to its marvellous fruition, put Waitaki on the global stage and introduced this beautiful part of the world to a whole new audience.

And Donna Demente - artist, staunch supporter of community events, friend to music and musicians and strong advocate for the Victorian precinct; her Grainstore Gallery a drawcard for visitors who experience the delightful world she has created upstairs in Harbour Street.

Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher said Waitakians never failed to inspire him with their dedication to community and tireless efforts to make the district the best place to live. "I am very proud of all of our volunteers who play a significant part in making Waitaki such a geat place to live. These award recipients epitomise some of the best traits in our people, and it is an honour to recognise their major contributions."