Mata Road upgrade is best yet - council

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 15:43

Mata Road resident and Mangatarata Station fencer Haz McClutchie has called the current road upgrade "the best yet".

Fulton Hogan and Blackbee Contracting have now completed works on the lower section of the coast road, stabilising over 36,000 square metres of the worst affected areas and improving roadside drainage. More than 420 truck and trailer loads of metal (11,500 tonnes) have been used so far on the upgrade.

Mr McClutchie has lived and worked on Mata Road since 2014.

"From someone who drives this road multiple times every day, it’s great to finally see investment and quality work being done here," he said.

"It’s hard to believe that only two months ago, we couldn’t even to get to work after the flooding and huge dropouts.

"I applaud the awesome mahi contractors have done up here so far. It’s the best I’ve seen.

"It makes the road so much safer for all road users, especially the Mata School bus."

Ernslaw One regional manager Iain McInnes also welcomed the upgrade and said the damage to Mata Road during the July floods significantly impacted forestry operations.

"Mata Road is the main access route to Ernslaw forests. Having the road in good condition is essential to connect our product to market, and is vital for the safety of our staff, contractors and all road users," he said.

A total of $3m of work will be completed on Mata Road, part of Council’s $40m Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) and TairÄwhiti Reployment Package (TRP) programme of works set to be finished before the end of the year. Both investment programmes have recruited and redeployed over 250 people into new jobs so far this year.

Work will now continue on the upper section of the road for another two weeks with a further 9,000 tonnes of metal and 34,000 square metres of stabilising works to be done.

Major culvert repairs will then take place closer to the state highway, before seal repairs are completed in December.