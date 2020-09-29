Severe weather watch - MetService

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 16:03

Snow easing in the South Island. Westerly gales for parts of the North Island

Snow showers and cold southwesterlies are gradually easing over the South Island, and snow accumulations are no longer likely to meet warning criteria. Warnings and watches there have been lifted.

Driving conditions could still be treacherous, and icy conditions are likely on many roads overnight and Wednesday morning.

Westerly gales are still affecting Central Hawkes Bay and the Tararua District, and a Warning remains in force through the evening.

WATCHES NO LONGER IN FORCE

Heavy snow watch lifted for: Nelson west of Takaka, Buller and Westland north of Arthur's Pass: Snow showers are easing, and the Watch has been lifted.

Heavy snow watch lifted for: Dunedin, Clutha about and north of Clinton, Central Otago south of Alexandra, and Southland about and north of Riversdale: Snow showers are easing, and the Watch has been lifted.

Strong wind watch lifted for: Buller, and Nelson west of Motueka:

Winds are easing, and the Watch has been lifted.

Strong wind watch lifted for: Dunedin and Clutha: Southwest gales are easing, and the Watch has been lifted.

