2009 29 Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes free community workshops launch

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 16:30

Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes workshops start on Monday 5 October, offering a wide array of free sessions for community members to attend in Queenstown and Wānaka.

The workshops will provide accurate, independent information and advice regarding current job opportunities in the district, business support, retraining and career advice, along with income support options available for those interested.

Queenstown Lakes District Council's (QLDC) Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes Lead, Marie Day said the reintroduction of Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes workshops was an important step towards the district's recovery from COVID-19, with a number of residents looking for new work or to understand what support was available to them during this challenging time.

"Whether people are looking for a new job, or wondering about a career change or new study and looking for advice on how they should proceed, Kia Kaha Queenstown Lakes workshops can help them take their next step," Ms Day said.

"Workshops are also available for business owners looking to understand what services and financial products are available to help support their business and staff."

Workshops begin in Queenstown on Monday 5 October, and more are scheduled to begin in Wānaka from Monday 12 October. All sessions are free to attend and require registration, with a timetable available at www.qldc.govt.nz/kia-kaha.

This coincides with the following events:

> Friday 9 October (10.00am-3.00pm) - An immigration and visa advice event being held at the

Queenstown Memorial Centre; and

> Saturday 10 October (10.00am-3.00pm) - Jobbortunities, the 'speed-dating for jobs' event

delivered by the Clutha District Council's Mayor's Taskforce for Jobs, held at the same location.

Jobbortunities has thousands of vacancies to fill with leading companies like Fonterra, Danone and Silver Fern Farms in attendance.

No registration is required to attend the immigration and visa advice event or Jobbortunities.