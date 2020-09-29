Hawke's Bay TB response update

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 16:27

- Herds being investigated are herds that need further testing to determine if they are clear or infected with TB

There are currently 19 herds with a TB-infected status in the Hawke’s Bay TB Response area, of which 15 have completed a first clear whole herd test. Of these herds with clear first tests, at least half are expected to achieve confirmed clear status at their next test, which will be carried out between October and March. For infected status herds to return to a clear status, two clear whole herd tests are required no less than six months apart, these tests may include an additional blood test for part or all of the herd.

The first round of herd testing in the Movement Control Area in response to the cluster of infections is almost complete. Annual testing for all eligible herds within the Movement Control Area is now in progress.

Are you sending out bulls for the upcoming mating season? Ensure you get your bulls pre-movement tested up to 60 days before departure, they are tagged and registered in the NAIT system and the movement is recorded and confirmed

Investigations into six herds have closed in the past week with no infection identified; three new investigations have begun

177,213 individual animals have been tested in the Movement Control Area since November last year, with a total of 50 confirmed as TB-infected in that period

317 pre-movement tests have been completed since February

Samples from a possible TB possum caught in the Waipunga area are currently undergoing diagnostic testing

At recent Hawke’s Bay TB Meetings, questions were raised regarding what role feral pigs play in TB. For more information, please see factsheet located here

For more information on the Movement Control Area, possum control operations and farmer support service please visit ospri.co.nz/hawkes-bay