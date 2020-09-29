New 3-day Discovery Voyage

Tuesday, 29 September, 2020 - 16:39

Challenge now available for adults

The gaff rigged schooner R. Tucker Thompson has been helping young people discover their inner strengths, teaching them about confidence, leadership and teamwork for the past 20 years. They’ve built up an awesome reputation with the Taitokerau Northland community for giving teenagers the experience of a lifetime, as well as challenging them to step up and show their leadership skills.

With the impact of COVID19 putting a major spanner in the Trust’s summer tourism operations, the part of the operation which funds their youth voyages, they are embracing the opportunity to "pivot".

As Executive Trustee Jane Hindle noted "we are often being asked by parents if we do voyages for adults; they want to have the same opportunity that their kids have had. The answer has always had to be ‘No’ because the nature of tourism is such that the ship had to always be available for bookings from international tourists. With the borders closed, we have a lot more flexibility and can offer a range of different experiences for school and adults which were never able to do before."

The Trust has therefore decided to offer a 3-day, 2-night Bay of Islands Discovery Voyage. "It’s basically a youth voyage that has been compressed," said Hindle. "we will be running a similar programme that will focus on the environment, history of the Bay and of course, sailing skills."

The Tucker Challenge, where trainees have to touch the end of the yards to earn a Turks Head bracelet, will still be on offer for all trainees. Don’t expect a Princess Cruise experience either. Accommodation is bunk style in a communal space with a single "head" or toilet. As for the compulsory morning swims, apparently the group will need to work through a tatu, the ultimate teamwork process, at the outset to decide if they go ahead or not.

The Trust is looking at 3 voyages initially, in November, December and March but will also offer the voyage for groups who wish to book the Discovery voyage for their organisation.