Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu opens new round of Wave funding

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 06:48

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is celebrating the opening of a new Wave commissioning round, and is calling for applicants from Te Waipounamu, Rekohu/Wharekauri and Rakiura. Applications are open now and will close on Wednesday 28 October.

PouÄrahi Helen Leahy says that Wave funding is an integral part of Te PÅ«tahitanga’s role as the WhÄnau Ora Commissioning Agency for Te Waipounamu.

"WhÄnau have amazing ideas about how to overcome the challenges that face them, and to realise the aspirations they hold for themselves and their communities," Ms Leahy says. "Our role is to connect them to the funding they need to create innovative solutions, so that they may flourish in their own image and on their own terms. Wave funding gives whÄnau the opportunity to do just that, by bringing their vision to life."

This Wave is particularly special as applicants are encouraged to think of ways to help their communities respond to the unique challenges this year has brought.

"We know that many of our whÄnau have been severely affected by the impacts of COVID-19, and that these effects are expected to continue for some time," Ms Leahy says. "We also know that whÄnau are adaptable and innovative, and that for many, lockdown was an opportunity to imagine a different way of life. We welcome these ideas, and for this reason we are consciously targeting our funding at initiatives that will help whÄnau to rebuild and ultimately to thrive."

This commissioning round also includes a new offering from Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu - micro-financing loans for small to medium businesses.

"What we have learned in the past is that whÄnau business owners are incredibly resourceful and highly-skilled, but they may need a small boost to kickstart their operations," says Ms Leahy. "They have indicated that a micro-financing loan is the best solution for them, as it empowers them to get their business off the ground and motivates them to succeed in order to repay the loan."

Te PÅ«tahitanga o Te Waipounamu is committed to working with all applicants to give them the best possible chance of success. Kaimahi will be hosting a series of workshops throughout Te Waipounamu in the next four weeks to answer any questions and help whÄnau complete the application form. Otherwise, visit teputahitanga.org for more information.