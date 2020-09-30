Works to start on Olympic pool redevelopment - Council

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 09:00

Ngai TÄwhiri and Council are thrilled that the long awaited redevelopment of the Olympic pool will soon be under way.

"The months spent by mana whenua in mutual negotiation with the Council within the context of the Pool redevelopment has added value to the relationship," said Thelma Karaitiana of Ngai TÄwhiri.

"Ngai TÄwhiri wishes to acknowledge the courteous and enduring efforts of the Pool Redevelopment Project Team."

Council CE Nedine Thatcher Swan said the community is grateful to Central Government for its generous package of funding which made the redevelopment possible.

"This is a major project for Gisborne, something we have planned for over many years, and it’s almost too good to believe that ground has finally been broken and work is starting," she said.

The government allocated $53 million of its $3 billion national Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund for improvements to three community facilities and venues in TairÄwhiti, and the pool was "shovel ready", having undergone extensive planning over the last few years.

"We offered a persuasive case for investment," Ms Thatcher Swan said.

Council had also been through an extensive consultation process with the community and had an agreed concept plan ready to go.

Representatives of Council and others heard Wirangi Pera, Pou Tikanga for the HÄhi RingatÅ«, and Morehu Pewhairangi, open the morning with karakia about the spiritual connection of the people to the land.

The Pou Tikanga said; "He honore, he korÅria ki te Atua he maungarongo ki runga i te whenua he whakaaro pai ki ngÄ tÄngata katoa".