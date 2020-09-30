DCC confirms its next chief executive

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 12:38

The Dunedin City Council is now able to confirm its next Chief Executive will be Sandy Graham.

Ms Graham, the DCC’s current Acting Chief Executive, has been selected from 51 candidates from across New Zealand and overseas. She will begin her new role on 12 October.

Her selection follows the departure of former Chief Executive Dr Sue Bidrose in July.

"I’m delighted and humbled to be given this opportunity and can’t wait to begin the new role. There are many challenges ahead from sector reform, to COVID recovery aside from the challenges we face with the upcoming 10 year plan.

"We’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’m confident the DCC has the team to tackle these big issues. It’s an honour to lead them."

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says Ms Graham was the outstanding candidate in a high-calibre field, and her track record of performance and delivery means the city can be confident in her leadership.

"Over my seven years at the Dunedin City Council, I’ve seen Ms Graham grow as a leader within this organisation. I have no doubt she will do a fantastic job in her new role," Mr Hawkins says.

The appointment was confirmed after Councillors met last week to vote for their preferred candidate from a shortlist of three finalists.

She first worked for the DCC in the mid-1980s as a member of a roading crew and has held a range of senior positions since re-joining the organisation in 2007.

That included Webmaster, General Manager Strategy and Governance and, since October 2018, General Manager City Services.