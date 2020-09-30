Supporting Southland ratepayers - Environment Southland

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 13:12

Environment Southland has put in place some initiatives to help support Southland ratepayers with their upcoming annual rates invoices.

At today’s Council meeting, Environment Southland councillors set the rates in accordance with the recently adopted Annual Plan 2020-2021, and retrospectively agreed not to apply the usual penalty for rates in arrears at 1 July 2020, in recognition of the impact of Covid-19 on people in the community.

The one-off situation to forego penalties on outstanding rates at 1 July 2020 cost the Council approximately $110,000 which is budgeted for in the Annual Plan 2020-21.

In June 2020, Environment Southland councillors discussed how they could support ratepayers who were affected financially by Covid-19 and the flooding in Fiordland and the Mataura catchment earlier in the year.

They agreed to reduce the 2020-21 rate increase from 5.9% (as forecast in the Long-term Plan) to 4.9%.

Chairman Nicol Horrell said: "We want to support Southlanders in these uncertain times while also ensuring we can deliver on our work programmes."

The regional council rates are paid in one instalment and are due on 27 November 2020. This year, people who will struggle to pay can avoid penalties by arranging to pay in three instalments (November 2020, February 2021, May 2021) via direct debit. To be eligible, you must have paid any outstanding rates balances. To allow sufficient processing time, payment arrangements should be made by mid-November, either through our website - www.es.govt.nz/rates - or by calling the Council’s rates team.

People who have rates in arrears are also encouraged to contact the rates team to work out a solution for their situation.