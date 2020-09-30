DHB signs up for te reo Maori with Massey

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 13:45

Massey University and the MidCentral District Health Board | Te Pae Hauora o Ruahine o Tararua have signed a deal that will help address the growing demands of health leaders and managers in the health sector to increase knowledge of te reo MÄori.

Te HÄ o te Reo - The Essence of the MÄori Language is an introductory course developed at Massey’s Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, School of MÄori Knowledge by senior lecturer and PÅ«kenga Reo MÄori, Hone Morris to assist Massey staff. Now Massey has offered the DHB this programme for its senior executive team.

The weekly activities and lessons are designed to encourage the acquisition and use of spoken te reo MÄori at a basic level along with particular aspects of protocol which assist in establishing an authentic rapport with whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi.

Hone Morris says it’s heartening to see the enthusiasm people have for learning te reo, but they often walk away with so much more than a range of new words. "Even this introductory level opens a new world for many people because you cannot learn the language without opening your heart to tikanga and culture. It really is a doorway to greater understanding of te ao MÄori (the MÄori world) which is vital especially for health professionals."

MidCentral DHB General Manager MÄori Tracee Te Huia says the programme for DHB and THINK Hauora executives is a positive move in the right direction. "It’s fantastic that the executive team of the DHB approached me to set up a te reo programme so that they could partner local iwi and MÄori in a more respectful and meaningful way. I am proud that the team are taking this seriously while having a bit of fun."

Deputy Vice Chancellor MÄori, Professor Meihana Durie says the DHB initiative is indicative of the increasing demand for Te Reo MÄori in the workplace.

"This is another exciting development for Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi as it continues to help meet the increasing demand for Te Reo in the workplace," he says. "This kaupapa represents the start of an important relationship with MidCentral District Health Board. Their strong commitment to te reo MÄori and Tikanga MÄori we know, will also lead to positive outcomes in terms of engagement with whÄnau across multiple health settings. Hone brings a tremendous depth of knowledge and expertise to his teaching in ways that emphasise each dimension of Te Whare Tapa WhÄ, and this approach will resonate with our participants and the nature of their work."