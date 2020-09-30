State Highway 30 to remain closed overnight at Ongaroto Bluffs - NZTA

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 14:34

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that State Highway 30 between Atiamuri and Whakamaru will remain closed at Ongaroto Bluffs until at least 5pm on Thursday 1 October, while a number of large rocks are removed from the cliff face.

The road has been under daytime closure since Monday for assessment of the cliff face. This has identified a number of large unstable rocks, the biggest of which is 9 metres high, at risk of falling.

Until these rocks have been safely removed and the road cleared, SH30 will remain closed, as will the Waikato River Trail alongside the road. The detour for traffic is via State Highway 32 and State Highway 1 through Tokoroa.

Motorists planning to travel on SH30 over the next few days are encouraged to check www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz, visit our social media pages at www.nzta.govt.nz/contact-us/connect-with-us/ or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS for up to date road closure and travel information.

Once these rocks have been removed, further inspection work will need to be completed, so SH30 will remain under daytime closures from 7am until 5pm until 8 October (with the exception of 4 October).

Further overnight closures may be required if unsafe rocks or trees are identified and cannot be removed within daytime closure hours.

Waka Kotahi thanks road and Waikato River Trail users for their patience.