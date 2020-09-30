New safer speed limit for more of Winchester, South Canterbury in a month's time - NZTA

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 14:37

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has set a new permanent speed limit for SH1 through Winchester, in South Canterbury.

From 30 October, the new 50/100km/h threshold (the point where the open road speed limit replaces the lower speed limit appropriate to a township) will be located 140 metres north of North Street. This means the North Street intersection and additional houses will be incorporated into the new 50km/h area.

"There have been regular conversations with residents for some years regarding their concerns with high speed traffic through the town," says Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships Jim Harland.

"In particular, people were concerned about the safety issues for the SH1/North Street intersection. While this intersection is part of the Winchester township it is currently in a 100km/h or open road speed limit area.

"We have undertaken a thorough review of the speed limit, which included consulting with the general public in October and November last year. We thank everyone who provided their feedback on the proposed speed limits," says Mr Harland. There were 62 submissions received, most of which agreed they wanted the speed limit of 50km/h extended to include the North Street intersection.

The Timaru District Council supported extending the 50km/h zone. A petition signed by 268 people in 2019 was presented to Waka Kotahi from residents, also supporting a reduction in the speed limit.

Implementing the extended 50km/h speed limit will also include improvements to the road, such as a flush median area, to provide consistency through the extended zone.