First meeting of Fire and Emergency Northland Local Advisory Committee

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 15:05

A significant milestone was reached this week with the first meeting of the Fire and Emergency Northland Local Advisory Committee.

Local Advisory Committees are responsible for providing independent advice from a local perspective to the Fire and Emergency Board to inform local emergency planning. They will work closely with a wide range of people to do this, including the local Fire and Emergency management team.

Northland Local Advisory Committee chair Gordon Lambeth says the Committee’s first face-to-face meeting on 28 and 29 September was a tangible step forward for the committees and for Fire and Emergency.

"The Local Advisory Committee members bring a range of expertise and community networks to the Committee," says Mr Lambeth.

"We are looking forward to contributing to Fire and Emergency’s strategic direction, with a focus on local needs and values."

Fire and Emergency’s Muri Whenua Area Manager, Wipari Henwood says it was great to be part of the first meeting.

"We will work closely with our committee to increase our understanding of Northland’s emergency management needs and consider how we address these at a local level. The work of the Local Advisory Committee will also strengthen connections between Fire and Emergency and our communities."

The Committee was hosted by NgÄti Rahiri and NgÄti Kawa at Te Tii Marae in Waitangi on the second day.

Wider Local Advisory Committee community engagement is expected to begin in early 2021.

More information about our first seven Local Advisory Committees in Northland, TairÄwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Chatham Islands, the West Coast, Marlborough, and Otago is available on the Fire and Emergency website (fireandemergency.nz/LACs).