NZ Women's cricket team uses isolation for more online study time - Massey Uni

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 15:15

The NZ Women’s cricket team are in Australia for their NZ White Ferns tour and have used their two-week isolation to squeeze in some more study thanks to Massey’s online learning.

From actors and athletes, politicians to farmers- Massey’s online learning offerings have been transforming lives for almost 60 years. In 2020, more than half of Massey’s students are enrolled to study fully or partly online.

The team arrived in Brisbane a fortnight ago ahead of their first match on September 26 in order to fit in the mandatory quarantine.

While international travel for teams is usually also a chance to see the local sites and attractions, due to the strict two-week quarantine the only time the team was allowed to leave the hotel was for specified training.

With four of the team members (plus Jacob Oram, a coach), all studying via distance at Massey, it was the perfect chance to get some extra study done.

Jacob Oram, Massey Sport Advancement Manager and White Ferns assistant coach, says "It’s great to be able to fit in some study time while we did the mandatory quarantine. That’s a huge benefit to online study, the flexibility it provides for athletes in situations like this."

Mr Oram is studying his postgrad Certificate in Business Studies with the four other students being; Lauren Down - BSc majoring in Human Nutrition,Hannah Rowe - postgrad Diploma in Business (Communication), Dee Doughty - Masters of Clinical Practise (Nursing) and Amelia Kerr - BA majoring in Education and Sociology.

Tamara Scott-Valath,High Performance Coordinator says Massey’s flexible study options really suit student-athletes with options to study full-time or part-time, on-campus or via online from anywhere in the world.

"Many of our elite athletes study via distance and will change the number of courses they take each semester to fit around their sporting commitments,

"For example, some may not study at all in an Olympic year and then return to study the following year when they are able to dedicate the time and energy. This allows them to successfully complete a qualification while they are studying and helps prepare them for life after sport."

The team will be away for a total of six weeks, with four of those being mandatory isolations upon entry to both countries.