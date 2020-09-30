Southland winter cropping field day planned for farmers - DairyNZ

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 15:56

Farmers from Southland are encouraged to attend a winter cropping ‘Big Day Out’ field day on October 6, organised by DairyNZ, with support from Plant and Food Research, Environment Southland, Beef + Lamb New Zealand and the Aparima Community Environment (ACE) Project.

The field day will provide tips on practical and innovative solutions for wintering in Southland, presented by a panel of local farmers.

DairyNZ Head of South Island Tony Finch says winter can be challenging for farmers, with periods of rainfall and cold weather events in Southland creating challenging grazing conditions.

"Most farmers throughout Southland are already doing the right thing with winter grazing management, showing a noticeable improvement over the last two winters, including planning for winter with crop, buffers strips and paddock selection," says Mr Finch.

"To support ongoing improvements, DairyNZ is working with farmers and partner organisations to develop a range of practical options for farmers to continually improve their wintering practices, including regional trials and projects in Southland."

The ‘Big Day Out’ event provides the opportunity for farmers to learn from other farmers about innovations in wintering practices, good farming practice and insights from alternative wintering strategies being trialed.

"These alternatives are practical and easy to implement, while supporting the critical aspects of animal health and environmental outcomes on-farm."

"At the ‘Big Day Out’ there is also an opportunity to visit a local farm which will showcase catch crops and on paddock working machinery. There will be a Spader-Drill sowing oat and a Strip-Till machine cultivating. Farmers can see for themselves the work being undertaken and how it could apply to their operations."

The field day is on October 6 at the Mossburn Hall, from 12:30 to 4pm. Farmers will have the opportunity to hear about practical Southland specific wintering practices, and network with local farmers.

Find out more and register at www.dairynz.co.nz/events.