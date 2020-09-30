Auckland Powerball player wins $8.3 million

Wednesday, 30 September, 2020 - 21:24

The stars have aligned for one lucky Powerball player from Auckland after taking home $8.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The $8.3 million prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold at Pacific Superette in Auckland.

Tonight’s win is the fifth time Powerball has been struck in September alone! Two players from Auckland and two players from Christchurch have already scored big with Powerball this month, taking home a total of $24.5 million between them.

One lucky Strike player from Palmerston North has won $1 million in tonight’s Must Be Won draw.

The winning Strike ticket was sold at Limbrick Street Maxi Mart in Palmerston North.

Rounding out tonight’s winners, two other Lotto players will also be celebrating tonight after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Marlborough and Christchurch.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

At Alert Levels 1 and 2, Lotto NZ counters across the country can remain open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19